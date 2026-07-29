TNT Sports to show London Premier Padel P1

TNT Sports will bring audiences live coverage of London Premier Padel P1, the first-ever Premier Padel event to be hosted in the UK.

The tournament takes place from 4-9th August, and subscribers in the UK and Ireland can watch every match live on HBO Max, with television coverage starting on TNT Sports on 6th August and continuing until the end of the tournament.

The finals will take place on Sunday 9 August and will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK and Ireland.

Trojan Paillot, Senior Vice President, Rights, Syndication and Commercial Development at WBD Sports Europe, said: “The momentum behind padel continues to grow, so we’re delighted to benefit from this by partnering with Premier Padel to showcase the very best of the sport and its athletes for our viewers, increasing its visibility and supporting its continued expansion both on the courts and on screens around the country.”

Rob Mitchell, VP Commercial at Premier Padel, added: “Bringing padel and the London P1 event to TNT Sports and HBO Max is a gamechanger for the sport in the UK and Ireland.

“With padel’s rapid growth and increasing global appeal, this partnership is a key step in expanding our reach and engaging new audiences across these strategic markets.”