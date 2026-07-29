Hayu’s reality library is now available on Sky

Sky’s previously announced integration of the Hayu streaming catalogue is now live, bringing subscribers a host of reality and lifestyle shows and boxsets.

Highlights include The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Below Deck Mediterranean, and a 20th anniversary season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The content is available at no extra cost to Sky Ultimate TV, Sky Q and Sky+ customers and can be accessed directly through the Sky TV homepage with no additional apps or logins needed.

Hayu is owned by NBCUniversal which, like Sky, is part of Comcast.