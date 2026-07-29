Hayu’s reality library is now available on Sky

by

Staff

Sky’s previously announced integration of the Hayu streaming catalogue is now live, bringing subscribers a host of reality and lifestyle shows and boxsets. 

Highlights include The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Below Deck Mediterranean, and a 20th anniversary season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. 

The content is available at no extra cost to Sky Ultimate TV, Sky Q and Sky+ customers and can be accessed directly through the Sky TV homepage with no additional apps or logins needed.

Hayu is owned by NBCUniversal which, like Sky, is part of Comcast. 

Tagged with: ,