The Walking Dead franchise is heading to Netflix in the UK

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Cassady McClincy as Lydia – The Walking Dead _ Season 11 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

The entire Walking Dead franchise is heading to Netflix in key markets around the world, including the UK, after the streamer struck a 5-year deal with AMC Global Media.

Netflix has been the exclusive US streaming home of The Walking Dead since 2011 and will now bring the original series and wider franchise to fans in the UK, Italy, Australia, New Zealand and more.

The spin-offs covered by the deal are: Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Tales of The Walking Dead.

While the deal takes effect from 2027, each series will arrive on Netflix on different dates in different markets following the expiration of any existing streaming licenses.

Under the deal AMC’s own streaming service, AMC+, will gain access to the original Walking Dead series for the first time.

In a market update, AMC revealed that the deal is worth $500 million over the five-year license period.

“Audiences have discovered and loved The Walking Dead on Netflix for nearly 15 years and the show continues to attract new fans,” said Lori Conkling, Vice President of Licensing at Netflix.

“We’re excited to partner with AMC Global Media to continue to expand that access to more audiences around the world and bring the entirety of The Walking Dead Universe to Netflix.”

Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Global Media, added: “We are thrilled to expand our long-time partnership with Netflix around The Walking Dead.

“This deal creates a global destination for this universe – all shows, all episodes – making the franchise more accessible than ever to fans around the world. In addition, the co-exclusive agreement allows us to bring the original series to AMC+ for the first time early next year.

“Netflix has been an important partner in making The Walking Dead one of the most successful franchises in the history of entertainment. This agreement is a fantastic result for our companies, for the fans and for this timeless IP.”