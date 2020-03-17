Sky Store to offer major NBCUniversal movies on same day as cinema release

Sky has partnered with NBCUniversal to make a range of movies available to rent through Sky Store, on the same day as the global premieres, as part of its efforts to help “make it easier for customers at home.”

The offer begins with DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour on 6 April.

From this Friday the firm is also offering The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma via Sky Store following their recent release in cinemas.

The broadcaster and ISP has announced additional measures aimed at helping those “spending more time at home in the coming months,” including:

Sky Go Extra will be available to all customers for free, so homes will have access to Sky TV on three screens at the same time

Calls to UK landlines at any time of day will be free for existing Sky Talk customers from this weekend to the end of April

All Sky Mobile customers will get a 10GB data boost into their Piggybanks, free of charge. This can be shared across all the SIMs on the account

Call centres and engineers will prioritise the needs of existing customers to ensure their service keeps running smoothly

The Broadband, Talk and Mobile networks have been designed to handle high traffic peaks at all times of the day and night, and Sky’s network engineers are working hard to ensure they are tested, monitored and improved 24/7

YouTube kids and Disney+ will be coming to Sky Q in the coming weeks, to give families even more entertainment choices

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, Sky UK and Europe said: “We’re working hard at Sky to make sure we continue to look after our customers.

“We’re also introducing some things to help make life a little easier for anyone at home trying to work, stay connected to loved ones, or keep the family entertained.”