Sky to become exclusive home of ATP and WTA tennis tournaments from 2024

Sky has confirmed it will be bringing viewers exclusive coverage of the ATP and WTA tennis tournaments for the next five years after striking deals with their respective commercial arms.

The two deals will see 80 tournaments made up of 4000 matches available on Sky Sports, plus Sky’s streaming services WOW and NOW, for viewers in the UK and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The broadcaster also has non-exclusive rights in Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, and South Tyrol.

Broadcast coverage will be led by presenter Gigi Salmon, alongside Tim Henman and Laura Robson who will offer their expert analysis and insights across the two Tours, with Jonathan Overend on the match commentary.

Fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social media channels.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO Sky UK & Ireland and Group CCO, said: “This is a fantastic time to see the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports across our markets, as tennis enters a new era with fresh and exciting talent making their way to the top of the sport.

“We are committed to bringing the two Tours together to elevate both male and female stars, and deliver world-class coverage of the 80 events across 48 weeks of the year; creating a brand-new home for tennis fans.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, added: “We are extremely excited by the commitment we are seeing from Sky to both men’s and women’s tennis.

“ATP Media prides itself on producing and delivering the huge amount of world class content generated on the ATP Tour and the three Sky entities have shown themselves to be the perfect partners to provide this content to our many tennis fans.

“We share many of the same values, striving for innovation and excellence, and we hope this is just the start of an amazing new chapter for tennis in these Sky markets.”

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “This partnership is brilliant news for tennis fans who can look forward to more exciting action from the Hologic WTA Tour in 2024 and beyond with a strengthened calendar which will elevate the sport even further.

“Sky Sports are renowned for championing world-class sport, and we know that they will create a fantastic new platform to showcase our outstanding WTA and ATP athletes in one place. The future is bright for women’s sport and there is much more growth to come.”