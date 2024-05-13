The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Sky revealed as UK broadcaster of TWD spin-offs

Walking Dead spinoff The Ones Who Live is coming to Sky and its streaming service NOW from May 31st.

The series sees Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise their roles of Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead in what’s billed as “an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world.”

Kept apart by distance and an unstoppable power, can the pair find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?

Sky has also revealed that it’ll be the UK broadcaster for fellow spin-offs The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City which it’ll air later this year.

Fans will also be able to watch all eleven series of the original The Walking Dead series from May 19th.

Lucy Criddle, Sky Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects, said: “The Walking Dead Universe has a huge and ardent UK fanbase and we know audiences on Sky and NOW will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as well as being able to dip into the wider universe, enjoying all 11 seasons of the original The Walking Dead series, as well as new spin-offs Daryl Dixon and Dead City.”

Mike Pears, executive vice president of distribution and content sales for series owners AMC Networks, added: “We are delighted to have found a new home for The Walking Dead Universe in the UK.

“As we enter an exciting new chapter in the evolution of this franchise, with three new eagerly awaited, character-driven series, Sky is the perfect, premium home for UK viewers to embrace all things Walking Dead.

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the most successful series in the history of AMC+, even including the original series, so it is fitting that it will lead the way as Sky brings this entire universe to UK fans in the coming weeks and months on Sky and NOW.”