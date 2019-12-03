Sky to build major new studio at Elstree

Sky has announced plans to build a “state-of-the-art” 32-acre TV and film studio at Elstree which will be able to accommodate “several” productions simultaneously.

The Comcast owned broadcaster says the new studio could help create 2,000 new UK jobs and provide benefits to the local economy as well as generating an extra £3 billion of production investment in the UK’s creative economy over its first five years.

Subject to planning consent the studio is expected to open in 2022 and will support Sky’s desire to produce more original content in-house.

Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, Sky, said: “Sky Studios Elstree will play a pivotal role in bringing the wealth of UK and European talent and creativity to the world.

“We know our customers love our award-winning Sky Originals like Chernobyl and our investment in Sky Studios Elstree will enable us to bring more unique stories to more viewers.

“We are proud to be working with our colleagues at NBCUniversal and Comcast, and our partners Hertsmere Borough Council and L&G to bring this project to life.

“Together we share a joint vision to create a world-leading production capability that will support the creation of thousands of jobs in the creative sector. We can’t wait to get started.”

Sajida Bijle, Interim Managing Director of Hertsmere Borough Council, said: “Hertsmere Borough Council is delighted by this announcement.

“This presents a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our creative industries in Hertsmere and build on our proud film and television heritage in the Borough.”

Sky Studios Elstree will work in close collaboration with Elstree Studios despite both businesses being managed independently of each other.

Roger Morris, Managing Director, Elstree Studios, said: “Sky Studios Elstree will be of immense importance to the UK Film and Television industry – it will not only boost the local economy of Hertsmere and Hertfordshire, but will also have a major impact on the UK’s creative sector as a whole.

“We are extremely proud that Sky Studios Elstree has chosen to locate near us and we look forward to working closely with them.”