Sky unveils Sky Glass – a dish-free smart TV platform

Sky has unveiled its long-expected smart TV platform, Sky Glass, which will allow subscribers to access its line-up of entertainment, movie and sports channels, PSB channels and third-party streaming apps via broadband and without an external set top box. The TV is a significant move in positioning the firm for a dish-free world.

Programmes can be added to a central watchlist, making it easy to watch the next episode without having to open each app.

Available from October 18th, Sky Glass comes in three sizes (Small 43”, Medium 55” and Large 65”) and a choice of five colours and will be available on interest free 24 and 48 month plans similar to a mobile phone, or for a one-off upfront cost.

As well as 4K Ultra High Definition with HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, the TV includes 360° Dolby Atmos sound with powerful built-in speakers and sub-woofer, wi-fi streaming and voice search.

Speaking at the launch, Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky said: “Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content.

“Built on over 30 years of understanding what our customers want, this is a TV that only Sky could make. We believe this is the smartest TV available, and that customers will love it.”