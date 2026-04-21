Sky to show Women’s T20 World Cup matches on Freeview

Sky will be showing key matches from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on its Freeview Sky Mix channel, via YouTube and subscription-free on the Sky Sports app.

The opener at Edgbaston between England and Sri Lanka will be shown on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and Sky One, as well as Sky Sports linear channels.

Freeview audiences will able to watch the opening matches for all the home nations plus the final at Lord’s on Sky Mix.

Additionally, all 12 home nations’ group matches, plus the semi-finals and final, will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports app without a subscription.

Sky’s Chief Sports Officer UK & Ireland, Jonathan Licht, said: “By making many of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches available to everyone, we can reach new audiences, build fandom and inspire the next generation.

“At Sky Sports, we’re not just broadcasting women’s sport, we’re a partner in its growth, working with the ICC and ECB to make these moments as impactful as possible.”

Sanjog Gupta, CEO, International Cricket Council, said: “We thank Sky for their continued efforts to grow the momentum in women’s cricket and supporting the ICC in turning moments like these into movements they can be.

“We look forward to the flagship event starting June 12 and to the key milestones in its run-up, designed to elevate its significance.”

Beth Barrett-Wild, Tournament Director, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, said: “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to bring world-class players, incredible performances, and unmissable moments to brilliant venues across England and Wales, and we couldn’t be happier that even more people will be able to experience the spectacle live via this extensive Sky Sports coverage plan.”