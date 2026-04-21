BBC Proms 2026 to feature James Bond concert

Daniel Craig as James Bond in SPECTRE. Image: 2015 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., Danjaq, LLC and Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All rights reserved

This year’s BBC Proms season will include a concert celebrating the music of the James Bond films.

Taking place on August 25th and set to be broadcast on BBC TV and iPlayer, the Bond and Beyond concert will be performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser.

Full details of the programme are being kept under wraps but audiences are being promised appearances from special guests and a line-up which includes “the greatest hits” from Skyfall – which features a soundtrack scored by Thomas Newman – and The Spy Who Loved Me (scored by Marvin Hamlisch) “and others”.

The works of series stalwarts John Barry – who composed the franchise’s iconic theme tune plus the incidental music for 11 films – and David Arnold (five films) are also strong contenders to feature.

The BBC Proms season will run from July 17th to September 12th with concerts held at London’s Royal Albert Hall and venues across the UK.