HBO Max and TNT Sports to show Marly Grav 2026

Viewers across Europe and the US can watch live coverage of 2026’s Marly Grav – one of Europe’s most acclaimed gravel events and part of the Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series – on HBO Max.

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can also follow the event on the TNT Sports broadcast channels.

The UCI Gravel World Series race takes place on Saturday 10 May in the iconic riding region of Valkenburg, the Netherlands.

The route incorporates sections of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championship course with the top 25% of finishers qualifying for the 2026 World Championship.