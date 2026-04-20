Clarkson’s Farm – launch date confirmed for series 5

L-R: Kaleb Cooper, Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan. Image: Ellis O’Brien / Prime Video

Series 5 of Clarkson’s Farm returns to Prime Video on 3rd June, when the show’s first four episodes will be available to stream. These will be followed by 2 batches of 2 episodes on June 10th and 17th.

Synopsis:

Clarkson’s Farm is back, and amidst a government budget that sends the UK farming community into uproar, Jeremy decides some big changes are needed to make the farm run more smoothly.

But while the farm tries to go high-tech – resulting in Kaleb’s first ever trip abroad – even bigger developments are heading for Diddly Squat that are going to prove much more of a challenge.

Clarkson’s Farm Series 5 release schedule:

Episodes 1-4 available 3 rd June

June Episodes 5-6 available 10 th June

June Episodes 7-8 available 17th June