Clarkson’s Farm – launch date confirmed for series 5

Series 5 of Clarkson’s Farm returns to Prime Video on 3rd June, when the show’s first four episodes will be available to stream. These will be followed by 2 batches of 2 episodes on June 10th and 17th.
Synopsis:
Clarkson’s Farm is back, and amidst a government budget that sends the UK farming community into uproar, Jeremy decides some big changes are needed to make the farm run more smoothly.
But while the farm tries to go high-tech – resulting in Kaleb’s first ever trip abroad – even bigger developments are heading for Diddly Squat that are going to prove much more of a challenge.
Clarkson’s Farm Series 5 release schedule:
- Episodes 1-4 available 3rd June
- Episodes 5-6 available 10th June
- Episodes 7-8 available 17th June
How to watch Prime Video
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