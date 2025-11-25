Sky’s Amadeus gets full trailer ahead of December debut

Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany star in this trailer for Sky’s upcoming drama series Amadeus which explores the meteoric rise and mythic downfall of one of history’s most iconic composers.

Starring Sharpe as Wolfgang ‘Amadeus’ Mozart and Bettany as envious court composer Antonio Salieri, the five-part series has been adapted from Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play by Joe Barton.

When twenty-five-year-old Amadeus arrives in Vienna his world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber (Gabrielle Creevy) and Antonio Salieri.

As Amadeus’ brilliance continues to flourish in spite of his personal demons, a questionable reputation and scepticism from the conservative court, Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift.

Amadeus is a threat to all that he holds dear in life: his talent, his reputation, even his faith in God, Salieri vows to bring him down.

What begins as professional rivalry turns into a deeply personal obsession spanning 30 years, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever.

The series will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW from December 21st.