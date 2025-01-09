Sky’s Mussolini drama gets new full-length trailer

Luca Marinelli as Benito Mussolini. Image: The Apartment Pictures / Sky Studios. © Sky UK Limited

Sky has released a new trailer for Mussolini: Son of the Century, its upcoming series charting the rise of fascism in Italy.

Based on Antonio Scurati’s Premio Strega-winning book and directed by Joe Wright (Darkest Hour), the series aisr on February 4th on Sky and its Now streaming service in all of the broadcaster’s European markets.

The eight-part series covers the period from the founding of Fasci Italiani in 1919 through to Mussolini’s infamous speech in parliament following the murder of socialist MP Giacomo Matteotti in 1925.

Sky promises that the series will tell the events with historical accuracy, “with every event, character, dialogue and speech documented or witnessed by multiple sources”.

Luca Marinelli leads the cast as Benito Mussolini alongside Francesco Russo, Barbara Chichiarelli, Federico Majorana, and Lorenzo Zurzolo.

Written by Stefano Bises and Davide Serino, the series is produced by Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle company, in co-production with Pathé, in association with Small Forward Productions, in collaboration with Fremantle, CINECITTÀ S.p.A., and Sky.

Fremantle will distribute the series outside of Sky’s markets.