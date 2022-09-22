Sky’s Django series gets first trailer

Sky has released a first look teaser for Django, its high-concept reimagining of the classic Western which will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW, the Sky owned streaming service, in 2023.

Loosely based on Sergio Corbucci’s classic film, the series stars the award winning Matthias Schoenaerts as the title character, alongside Nicholas Pinnock as John Ellis, founder of the town of New Babylon, Lisa Vicari as Django’s daughter Sarah, and Noomi Rapace in the role of John’s powerful and ruthless enemy Elizabeth Thurman.

Synopsis:

Set in Texas in the late 1800s, Django is a jaded cowboy in search of the daughter he thought he’d lost. In following her trail, he comes upon New Babylon, a town at the bottom of a crater, where all outcasts are welcome and where everyone is equal and free.

Here, Django discovers that his 20-year-old daughter Sarah is alive and set to marry John Ellis, the founder of New Babylon. Sarah – who blames her father for the death of their family, massacred many years earlier while he was at war – wants Django to leave.

But he refuses to give up and does everything in his power to get a second chance with her, becoming a valuable ally for Ellis, who must defend the town from Elizabeth Thurman’s attacks. Unbeknownst to them, Django, John, and Sarah are linked by a web of secrets and a dark past bound to resurface.

The 10-part series was produced for Sky and CANAL+ by Cattleya (part of ITV Studios) and Atlantique Productions (part of Mediawan) and co-produced by Sky Studios and CANAL+, in collaboration with StudioCanal TV and Odeon Fiction.