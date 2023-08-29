Sky’s Domina season 2 gets trailer and confirmed airdate 

Sky has confirmed that the second season of epic historical drama series Domina will return on September 13th, with fans be able to watch weekly double bills on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

This epic historical drama series takes place during one of the most provocative and turbulent periods in Roman history. Domina follows the extraordinary rise of Gaius Octavius (Matthew McNulty), who became the first Emperor of Rome as Caesar Augustus, and his third wife, Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak).

Season II picks up in 19 BC, when the couple return to Rome after three years away in the Eastern Provinces. They are shocked to find their city in revolt, and Livia’s children in open rebellion.

Throughout the season, Livia is made to fight harder than ever to fulfil the sacred vow she swore to her father – to restore the Republic, and Democracy, to Rome. Livia will need all of her intelligence, ambition and guile to navigate these increasingly rough political seas. She will face a terrible final choice between power and vengeance.

Regulars Liah O’Prey, Ben Batt, Ewan Horrocks, Claire Forlani, Darrell D’Silva, Christine Bottomley, and Alaïs Lawson are back alongside series newcomers Benjamin Isaac as Tiberius, Joelle as Vipsania, and David Avery as young aristocrat Domitius.