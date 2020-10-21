Sky’s first retail store opens next week

Sky is to open its own chain of high street stores, with the first opening its doors in Liverpool on October 26th.

The company says the new Sky Shops will allow new and existing customers to access help and information and will showcase its full range of products and services, including TV, broadband and mobile.

Selected stores will also host an iSmash area, allowing customers to get support and repairs for their phones and tablets.

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe, said: “Our new Sky shops are a great way for us to showcase the amazing benefits and customer service we have to offer new and existing customers.

“We’re proud to see our shops opening at a challenging time for the UK high street, and alongside our partners at iSmash, we’ll bring service, innovation and convenience all in one place, under one roof, at a time when keeping people connected has never been more important.”