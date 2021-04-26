Sky’s largest retail store to date opens in Leeds

The largest of Sky’s new stores has opened in Trinity shopping centre Leeds, with the 3,000 sq ft store now able to showcase the broadcaster and ISP’s range of products and services.

The broadcaster and ISP recently announced plans to open a chain of bricks and mortar retail shops across the UK which will also allow existing customers to receive help and advice about their current products.

Matthew Price, Retail Director, Sky UK, commented: “Sky has a long and positive history with Leeds.

“With our major technology hub just around the corner at Leeds Dock, it made sense to open our largest Sky shop yet in the heart of the city. Throw in the city’s growing and diverse population, and it was a no-brainer to build our retail presence here.

“The space at Trinity is the best place to showcase everything Sky can do, and we are delighted to have opened this experiential shop to new and existing customers.”

James Hutchinson, Portfolio Manager at Landsec, said: “In an omnichannel world of retail, Sky’s new retail strategy highlights the benefits of physical retail spaces which focus on a redefined customer experience.

“It is testament to Trinity’s draw, as the prime retail destination in the heart of Leeds, that Sky have chosen the centre to open not only their biggest shop to date, but also the first within Yorkshire.”