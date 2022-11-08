Sky’s NOW streaming service is coming to Google TV and Android TV devices

Streaming service NOW is coming to Google TV and Android TV powered devices, including Chromecast with Google TV, NVidia Shield and TVs from Sharp, Phillips, Panasonic, Bush, Hitachi, Toshiba, and JVC.

The Sky owned service is already on Samsung TVs, Xbox and streaming sticks and boxes such as Amazon’s Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Commenting on the news NOW’s MD Marina Storti said: “With a wealth of incredible home entertainment devices out there, we’re thrilled to be making it easier than ever to get NOW’s app and start streaming.

“Whether you want to watch latest Premier League derby, binge on House of the Dragon or distract the whole family with blockbusters like Sing 2, NOW and our flexible contract free memberships are just a download away.”