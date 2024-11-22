Sky renews The Day of the Jackal for season 2

Image: Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival. © 2024 Carnival Film & Television Limited

Sky has renewed The Day of the Jackal, its updated adaptation of the classic Frederick Forsyth novel, has been renewed for a second season.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó, the series updates Forsyth’s 1971 novel to tell the story of “an unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin” known as the Jackal (Redmayne) who finally meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lynch) who seeks to track him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe.

Earlier this week the broadcaster revealed the series had become its biggest ever original series and its biggest launch in over two years after clocking a week one audience of 3m.

In addition to the UK and Ireland, the show airs on Sky outlets in Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and in the US is available on Peacock, the streaming service owned by Sky’s parent company.

Its also sold to almost 200 territories globally, including SkyShowtime across Europe; Disney+ in Latin America; Amazon Prime Video in France; Corus in Canada; TVNZ in New Zealand; JioCinema in India; WOWOW in Japan; Wavve in South Korea; Showmax and M-Net in Sub-Saharan Africa; OSN in the Middle East and North Africa; and Foxtel in Australia.