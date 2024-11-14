BBC confirms The Finish Line will return for third series

Image credit: BBC/Potato, Part of ITV Studios

It’s been confirmed that Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene are returning to BBC One with a third series of their hit daytime quiz show, The Finish Line.

The format sees contestants compete across a series of qualifiers and head-to-head races for the chance to win a cash prize as they battle to reach the finish line before their rivals.

Produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios, the new series will film in Belfast in early 2025.

Kemp said: “We’re back, and I couldn’t be more delighted to be returning to Belfast. We’re looking forward to seeing what the next round of contestants have to offer and witness some more thrilling racing action.”

Greene added: “Roman and me we love this show: the photo-finish suspense, the giggles and the heroic determination of our guests. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for Series 3 of The Finish Line!”

Executive Producer Martin Scott said: “We’ve loved being in Belfast for two series and can’t wait to return for a third.

“Working alongside our fantastic partners – Nice One TV, Northern Ireland Screen, Kaboom!, Blackstaff Studios, BBC Daytime – has been brilliant, and we’re thrilled to reunite the dream team Roman & Sarah to put contestants through their paces.”

Alex McLeod, Commissioner for BBC Daytime, added, “I’m thrilled that The Finish Line is so popular with our audience and delighted to bring back its irresistible mix of jeopardy, nostalgia, and play-along fun for a third series. And of course, Roman and Sarah make a great team.”