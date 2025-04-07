Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning gets full trailer

Tom Cruise stars in this all-new trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the hit action franchise’s next instalment which comes to cinemas on May 21st.

Paramount’s official log line for the film reads:

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Joining Cruise are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

The film is produced by Tom Cruise alongside Christopher McQuarrie who also directs.