Slots symbols explained – a beginner’s guide

Slots are simple, the aim of the game is to spin the reels in the hope of matching the game’s symbols to win prizes. The symbols are at the heart of the game and Slots online at Paddy Power Games, for example, are filled with fun animations, which can bring these icons to life, brightening up your screen as you go.

Fun graphics aren’t the only thing you’ll be able to enjoy when you play online, as virtual Slots will enable you to play whenever and wherever you like, on an online site or mobile app. You’ll be able to delve into a variety of different themed games and could enjoy the eclectic nature of a classic fruit machine, adorned with juicy symbols, or take a spin of some reels inspired by your favourite film or TV show.

Not all symbols were created equal, and online Slots have a variety of features that are just waiting to be explored. In this article we’ll explore the different symbols that you’ll encounter in a slot game, as well as their functions, so that you’re ready to get spinning in the hope of bagging yourself some potential prizes.

Read on as we reveal all.

Lower-paying symbols

As we previously mentioned, different symbols have different values, so it’s worth familiarising yourself with the game’s paytable so you know which icons to keep your eyes peeled for, before you start spinning. Many lower paying symbols take the form of card game icons or fruity symbols, inspired by classic casino slot machines. The value of the reward that you receive when you land these symbols will usually depend on how many you land on a payline.

Wilds

Wilds will appear in most online slot games, and these powerful icons have the power to help you to boost your bankroll. When you land a wild on the reels, they can substitute all other symbols, creating a winning combination, and bagging you a prize. As a general rule of thumb, the wild will replace every symbol other than the scatter, since this is a bonus symbol in its own right. Wilds can come in a range of different forms, each with its own unique ability. This could include:

Stacked wilds

Sticky wilds

Expanding wilds

Walking wilds

This symbol will usually match the theme of the game, or appear with the word ‘wild’ clearly marked upon it, but you’ll always be able to find this information in the game’s paytable.

Scatters

Scatters have the unique ability to enhance your gameplay by unlocking special features and bonuses. For example, if you land three or more scatters on the reels, you could unleash the Free Spins round, where you’ll be able to win gratis turns and increase the chances of winning yourself some prizes. Usually, the more scatters you land, the more free spins you could get your hands on, so this symbol is the key to getting the most out of your chosen game.

Slots are completely random, so the success of the symbols that land on your reels will be purely down to luck. As a beginner, this is great news, since it means that there’s no skill involved in playing and you’ll get the hang of the games in no time!

Sponsored by Paddy Power Games