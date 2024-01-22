Slovakian version of Doctor Foster to debut next month 

Hit BBC drama Doctor Foster has been remade for audiences in Slovakia under a format deal between the BBC’s commercial arm and local broadcaster Markíza Group.

Originally written and created by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic, the BAFTA award-winning series centres around a trusted doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair.

The format has already been adapted for local audiences in Japan, South Korea, France, Turkey, the Philippines and Indonesia.

The 10-part Slovak adaptation, Zrada (Betrayal), has been made in cooperation with the production company Film Kolektiv and stars award-winning actress Klára Issová as the lead and actor Milan Ondrík as her husband. It will be broadcast weekly from Monday 5th February at 20:30 on TV Markíza.

André Renaud, Senior VP of Global Format Sales for BBC Studios said: “We are excited to work with Markíza Group to bring this incredibly captivating format to audiences in Slovakia.

“Almost ten years since its original UK broadcast Doctor Foster continues to find new life and audiences around the world which is testament to the powerful storyline and the depiction of complex characters.

“TV Markíza’s audiences are in for a treat with this adaptation from February.”

Silvia Majeská, Programme Director of the Markíza Group, added: “I am very excited that we can bring another ambitious series project to the TV screens with an excellent cast and truly top-notch production quality.

“I believe that this unusually strong story full of interestingly drawn characters and unexpected twists and turns will grab our viewers by the heart and they will stay loyal to it until the last second”.