Slow Horses – Apple TV+ orders third and fourth series

Apple TV+ has confirmed that a third and fourth series of its hit spy series Slow Horses have been commissioned.

Based on Mick Herron’s ‘Slough House’ series of books and starring Gary Oldman, the show follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

Its first series debuted globally on April 1st and a second series is already set to air later this year.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Series three will see the spies work to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped, while the fourth series opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.