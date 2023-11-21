Slow Horses returns to Apple TV+ next week 

The third series of Slow Horses, the BAFTA-nominated series based on Mick Herron’s popular book series about a dysfunctional team of British spies, debuts on Apple TV+ next week.

Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden return for the new series which is based on Herron’s novel, Real Tigers, and sees a romantic liaison in Istanbul threaten to expose a buried MI5 secret in London.

When Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

The show’s cast also includes Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

The first two episodes of the new series will be available to stream from November 29th followed by a new episode every Wednesday until December 27th.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.