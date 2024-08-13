Slow Horses season four gets trailer

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Slow Horses, its BAFTA Award-winning spy series starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden which debuts next month.

The darkly humorous drama follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in an MI5 dumping ground department known unaffectionately as Slough House.

Adapted from Spook Street, the fourth novel in Mick Herron’s series of novels, the new season opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House’s already unstable foundations.

Viewers will be able to watch the season’s first two episodes on September 4th followed by one new episode every Wednesday until October 2nd.

