Slow Horses series three to debut in November  

Series three of Slow Horses, the BAFTA nominated Apple TV+ spy drama starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, will debut a few days earlier than originally announced.

Originally slated to arrive on December 1st, the show’s first two episodes will now be available to watch on November 29th followed by a new episode every Wednesday until December 27th.

Adapted from Mick Herron’s popular book series, the darkly humorous series follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

The show’s cast also includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

In addition to its BAFTA nominations, the series was named Winner of Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and is adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”).

A fourth series based on Herron’s novel Spook Street has already been confirmed.