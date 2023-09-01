Smart TV maker Hisense to sponsor Euro 2024 

TV and appliance maker Hisense has confirmed it’ll be a global sponsor of UEFA Euro 2024, extending a partnership with the contest which first began in 2016.

The tie-up will also see Hisense enjoy sponsorship rights for UEFA European qualifiers in 2023-24 & 2025-26, UEFA Nations League finals in 2025, UEFA U21 EURO 2025, Finalissima 2024, and UEFA Futsal 2026.

Hisense, which also sponsored the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been using sports marketing to build its brand around the world and credits the activity with contributing to a 25 percentage points increase in awareness.

Howard Grindrod, Vice President of Hisense UK, commented: “We are thrilled to be once again partnering with UEFA on the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament.

“The championships are an invaluable way to connect with consumers all over the world, and we look forward to providing fans across the globe with an unparalleled viewing experience of UEFA Euro 2024 through our cutting-edge technology.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, added: “I am thrilled that Hisense is renewing its commitment to European football as an official Partner of UEFA Euro 2024, which will be the third consecutive Euro together.

“Their technologies continue to help make football more accessible and enjoyable to fans worldwide.”

To celebrate its latest partnership, Hisense is offering customers who buy selected built-in appliances between 1st September to 10th October 2023 the chance to win tickets to the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

Details of the competition can be found at hisense.co.uk