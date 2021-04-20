Smokey and the Bandit is getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray release

Universal is giving Smokey and the Bandit a 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray release on May 31st.

Bandit (Burt Reynolds), a fun-loving, fast-talking trucker, takes on his craziest haul yet – delivering 400 cases of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta in just 28 hours. With Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason) hot on his trail, the Bandit joins forces with good ol’ boy, Cledus (Jerry Reed) and runaway bride Carrie (Sally Field) in this classic box office hit.

Bonus features:

Loaded Up and Truckin’: Making Smokey And The Bandit

Snowman, What’s Your 20?: The Smokey And The Bandit CB Tutorial

100 Years of Universal: The ’70s

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Theatrical Trailer

