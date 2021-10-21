SodaStream marks Back to the Future Day with £19.55 drinks machine and Pepsi flavour limited offer

SodaStream is marking Back to the Future Day with a special limited offer of a machine and four of its new Pepsi MAX and 7UP flavours for just £19.55.

100 bundles of the firm’s Spirit sparkling water maker and one of each of its Pepsi MAX, Pepsi, 7UP Free and 7UP flavours will be available through the SodaStream website on October 21st 2021 at 10:04pm – when lightning hits the clocktower.

For those not timely enough to snag a bundle, the new Pepsi flavours are also available to purchase now from Sainsbury’s, Amazon, Ocado, John Lewis and Lakeland, as well as directly through SodaStream.co.uk.