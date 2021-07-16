Software update brings Apple TV and Now to Humax Aura Freeview PVR

Apple TV is now available on Humax’s Android TV-based Aura 4K Freeview Play Recorder as part of a software update bringing a number of fixes and enhancements to the set top box.

In addition, support has been added to watch Sky’s Now streaming service on the Aura through Chromecast, making a host of additional sports, movies and shows available on the platform.

Customers will receive the update automatically when their box is in standby mode, but can also manually update through the settings menu.

Firmware update 9.21 features and enhancements:

Upgraded ‘Top Picks’ and ‘Now & Next’ guides

Aura now includes a more dynamic Top Picks recommendations guide and Now & Next section with enhanced menus that are easier to navigate.

Quick access to recent apps

Recently-opened apps are displayed by holding down the Apps key, providing fast access to frequently-watched content.

Audio options in setup wizard

The initial setup wizard guides users through the audio options available and selects optimal surround sound settings.

Lip sync outside of live TV

Users can adjust lip sync settings in their favourite apps such as YouTube or Amazon Prime Video.

Audio delay improvements

There is now an option to delay audio by negative milliseconds, enabling improved video synchronisation.

Additional audio passthrough formats

Support for audio formats such as DTS, DTS HD and Dolby TrueHD (with Atmos) through compatible surround sound setups has been added.

Audio output configuration

TV: Always 2 channel PCM

Optical or HDMI ARC : Dolby Digital 5.1CH

Home Cinema via HDMI : Full passthrough up to 7.1CH

Media player compatibility

Now supports audio passthrough and audio delay in other media players for improved compatibility, such as VLC, Kodi and PLEX.

Video upscaling

Improved video upscaling sharpens edges and reduces blur for a more defined video performance.

Colour settings menu

The settings option now shares a similar look and feel with other menus.

Updated standby LED option

This option allows users to turn off the deep standby LED.

S/AD Dialog UI

Quick access to current audio and video output status, and select optimal settings for content.