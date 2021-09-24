Software update brings Wi-Fi streaming to BT TV’s latest set top box

BT has enabled Wi-Fi streaming on its recently launched BT TV Box Pro box, allowing users to ditch ethernet cables and powerline adapters for the first time.

Released in June, the set top box offers support for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos and boasts 4 Tuners, allowing customers to record up to 3 shows and watch a fourth simultaneously, 1TB of storage, and a Bluetooth remote.

In addition to its own sports channels and AMC, the ISP’s TV offering includes access to Sky’s channels, Prime Video, Britbox and Netflix.