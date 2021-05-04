Some Kind Of Wonderful and Pretty in Pink getting new Blu-ray releases

Paramount Pictures is giving Some Kind Of Wonderful and Pretty in Pink new Blu-ray steelbook releases. Both of these classic 80s teen films were written by John Hughes and Directed by Howard Deutch and are set to be released on June 21st.

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Before they could stand together, they had to stand alone. Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson, Lea Thompson, and Craig Sheffer shine in this 80s classic.

The result is another unforgettable romantic comedy of unconditional, but sometimes unclaimed, love in the time of teen angst.

Extras:

• Commentary by Director Howard Deutch and Lea Thompson

• Back to Wonderful: A Conversation with Director Howard Deutch (HD)

• The Making of Some Kind of Wonderful

• Meet the Cast of Some Kind of Wonderful

• John Hughes Time Capsule

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Pretty in Pink

Teen sensations Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club) and Andrew McCarthy (St. Elmo’s Fire) drew rave reviews for their starring performances in this hit love story.

Andie is a high school student from the other side of town. Blane’s the wealthy heartthrob who asks her to the prom. But as fast as their romance builds, it’s threatened by the painful reality of peer pressure.

From its bittersweet story to its hip New Wave soundtrack, the film features great supporting performances from Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, James Spader and Annie Potts.

Pretty in Pink now looks prettier than ever, with this remastered Blu-ray supervised by Howard Deutch from a 4K film transfer.

Extras:

Filmmaker focus: Director Howard Deutch on Pretty in Pink (HD)

Isolated score

The lost dance: the original ending

Original theatrical trailer

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.