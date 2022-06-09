Sonic The Hedgehog 2 gets UK home entertainment release date

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will be available from digital stores on June 15th, and is also getting a 4K UHD + Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on August 8th.

In addition, fans can also purchase both the new movie and original hit film Sonic The Hedgehog in a 2-Movie Collection on Digital, DVD, Blu-ray or 4K UHD + Blu-ray.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with SEGA Sammy Group; an Original Film/ Marza Animation Planet/ Blur Studio production, the world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for next-level adventure featuring the all-star cast of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilisations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler, screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington with story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller.

The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a., Toby Ascher, p.g.a., Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno, and executive produced by Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, Tim Miller. The film is licensed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Fans purchasing the Digital, 4K UHD + Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases will find they are packed with nearly an hour of bonus features, headlined by an all-new, exclusive animated short entitled “Sonic Drone Home” featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

For fans looking to play the games that started it all, Sonic Origins, an all-new multi-game collection, will be coming out on June 23, 2022, starting at £32.99 GBP on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.