Sonic The Hedgehog tops UK film charts

Sonic The Hedgehog takes the top spot in the Official Film Chart following his arrival on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic as he teams up with new human friend Tom (James Marsden) to defend earth from Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The film debuted at Number 3 back in April when it was released on digital download early due to the global health crisis and this week rockets up 36 places after its release on physical formats.

Another film which saw an early home release, Bloodshot re-enters the chart at Number 5.

The film sees Vin Diesel star as the Valiant Comics character of the same name, was made available to Download & Keep in the final week of March, only two weeks after its debut in cinemas, and originally debuted at Number 4.

Meanwhile, 1917 rebounds to Number 2, last week’s Number 1 Dolittle drops to Number 3, and Onward is down to 4. Previous Number 1 Bad Boys For Life is at 6, while Jumanji: The Next Level claims another big week on the chart at Number 7.

Little Women slides to 8, Frozen 2 hangs in there at Number 9 and the star-studded movie adaptation of Cats tumbles four spots to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 17th June 2020

LW Pos Title Label 37 1 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PARAMOUNT 3 2 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE 1 3 DOLITTLE UNIVERSAL PICTURES 2 4 ONWARD WALT DISNEY RE 5 BLOODSHOT SONY PICTURES HE 5 6 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES HE 10 7 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 7 8 LITTLE WOMEN (2019) SONY PICTURES HE 8 9 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY 6 10 CATS UNIVERSAL PICTURES

© Official Charts Company 2020

This week’s Official Film Chart features a sneak preview of Mark Ruffalo in Dark Waters, which details the case against the chemical manufacturing corporation DuPont after they contaminated a town with unregulated chemicals. Available to Download and Keep from June 22.