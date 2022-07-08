Sony announces UK release date for Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sony Pictures has confirmed that Bodies Bodies Bodies will be in UK and Irish cinemas from September 2nd.

Synopsis:

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

The film is directed by Halina Reijn (Instinct) and written by playwright Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves) from a story by Kriten Roupenian (Cat Person).

Cast includes Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Myha’laHerrold (Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (On the Rocks), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) with Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies) and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island).