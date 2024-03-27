Sony brings its FAST channel portfolio to Europe  

Sony is bringing new streaming channels built around some of its biggest shows to viewers across Europe from April.

The portfolio of 54 free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels will operate under the Sony One brand and will be available on Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus and TiVo+.

Territories at launch include the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Available channels include Sony One Comedy TV; Sony One Thriller TV; Sony One Faves which will show classics such as Bewitched and Dawson’s Creek; Sony One Dragons’ Den; Sony One Blacklist – a channel dedicated to the James Spader spy thrill series; and Sony One Comedy HITS featuring “classic, quotable comedies with iconic scenes”.

Pete Wood, SVP, Digital Sales, Distribution, at Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: “Sony Pictures recognizes the potential of the free ad-supported television space to engage new viewers globally with our extensive feature film and TV series catalog spanning 100 years.

“Our entry into the FAST space in Europe reflects our dedication to making premium content accessible to audiences on new and important distribution channels.”