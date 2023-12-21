Sony Liv joins Netgem TV platform 

Streaming service Sony Liv, which offers more than 40,000 hours of Asian TV content, is now available on Netgem TV set top boxes in the UK and Ireland.

The boxes, which are available from multiple UK ISPs looking to provide additional value to their broadband customers, offer broadcast channels from Freeview alongside a line-up of streamed channels plus a mix of free and paid streaming apps.

Sony Liv costs £7.99 per month or £36.99 per year and offers content in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali and more.

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing director of Netgem TV, commented: “Having the best Indian content is extremely valuable in increasing the overall value of our service and therefore the value of the Fibre & TV bundle of our ISP partners like TalkTalk and Community Fibre.

“Sony LIV continues to be successful in bringing unique stories and blockbuster movies to Indian and now viewers in the UK.”