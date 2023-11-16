Sony reveals plans to mark Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary

Columbia Pictures marks its 100th anniversary on January 10th and owners Sony have revealed plans for a year-long commemoration.

The year will see new Home Entertainment releases, screenings, live concerts of film scores plus a new book highlighting 100 iconic moments from the studio’s history. All the events and merchandise will feature a special commemorative version of the studio’s ‘Lady with the Torch’ logo.

Full details of the 100th anniversary celebrations will be available at columbiapictures100.co.uk.

Tom Rothman, Chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said: “There is one thing that separates a major studio from all other content producers: history.

“At Columbia, that history is reflected in the countless cultural talismans created by thousands of people over now 100 years. All of us at Columbia are proud of that legacy and honoured to celebrate it.”