Sony unveils the next generation of its Creators’ Cloud platform

Sony has announced the next generation of its Creators’ Cloud Platform, offering a host of applications and features to content creators looking to harness the opportunities offered by the cloud.

The company first introduced Creators’ Cloud, a suite of cloud-powered applications and services for professional and enterprise users, in September 2022. This new is aimed at individual or small teams of content creators.

It offers a suite of applications designed to extend the camera and shooting into the cloud, through instant video and stills upload, enabling quick editing and collaborative work with peers, from multiple devices.

The Creators’ Cloud platform for individual creators also includes cloud storage, available anytime from anywhere, Discover, a community for creators to post their own content, discover and connect with peers and Master Cut (Beta) which is an online video editing service.

For more information visit sony.net