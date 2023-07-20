Sony’s Gran Turismo gets second trailer 

Sony has released a new trailer for Gran Turismo, its upcoming movie based on the Playstation Studios video game.

Starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou and Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the film is due to hit cinemas on August 9th.

Synopsis

Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Bloom).

Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fuelled from within.