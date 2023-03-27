Sony’s Knights of the Zodiac gets new trailer

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for Knights of the Zodiac, its upcoming action film based on the international anime sensation of the same name.

Heading to cinemas on July 28th, the film follows Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister.

When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection.

If he’s to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac.

The cast also includes Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean.