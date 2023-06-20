Sony’s Kraven the Hunter gets official trailer

Sony has released an official ‘red band’ trailer for Kraven the Hunter, its upcoming “visceral story” about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film which debuts in UK cinemas on October 6th.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

The film was Directed By J.C. Chandor and its screenplay was written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.