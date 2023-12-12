Sony’s Madame Web gets new poster 

Sony has a released a new poster for its upcoming Madame Web, which tells the Marvel character’s origin story.

Synopsis:

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

The film arrives in UK cinemas on February 14th.