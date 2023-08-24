Sony’s new portable Bluetooth speakers now available in Europe

Sony has announced the European launch of its colourful new portable Bluetooth speakers, the SRS-XB100.

Costing around £55/€65, the waterproof and dustproof speaker has a IP67 rating, a claimed battery life of up to 16 hours, and features both a passive radiator and off-centre diaphragm which Sony says “offers clear sound even at high volumes”.

In addition, the built-in microphone lets you enjoy hands-free calling straight through your speaker while the ‘Echo Cancelling’ feature allows two people to talk at the same time without cutting off either of them.