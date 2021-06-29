Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark gets trailer



Here’s the official trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the much-anticipated feature film prequel to HBO’s The Sopranos which will be released nationwide on 22nd October 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures

The film is set in the explosive era of the Newark riots, when rival gangsters began to rise up, challenging the all-powerful DiMeo family’s hold over the city.

The Many Saints of Newark was shot on location in New Jersey and New York, and several beloved characters from the original series that inspired the film are featured in the movie.

The cast includes Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga.

Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark World”), who won an Emmy for his directing work on “The Sopranos,” is helming the film from a screenplay by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner.