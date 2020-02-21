Sopranos stars extend UK tour

Sopranos stars Steven Schirripa (Bobby ‘Bacala’), Vincent Pastore (‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), had added a second London show to their ‘In Conversation’ tour.

David Chase’s uncompromising vision of gangland New Jersey was so successful and so culturally significant that it won a coveted 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Marking the show’s 20th anniversary, the 12 shows kick off in May 2020 and will see the trio take fans behind the scenes of the lauded gangster drama—the stories, the dramas, the laughs—not to mention the countless theories about the show’s controversial finale.

