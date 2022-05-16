South African movies are more popular than ever

The global streaming platform Netflix has more than nine hundred million viewers, which was announced at a South African Conference in relation to Entertainment in the country. Four productions will be covered – three local ones and one international, which should be filmed this year and 2023 in South Africa.

Netflix’s director Shola Sanni, who is responsible for the public, says, that South Africa will play a huge role in that industry in the long-term run. They invest in talented people behind and in front of the camera. Netflix was investing in African production in the last years along with 1900 jobs. Since 2020 there have been over 80 African shows and movies on Netflix as reported by businesstech.co.za. Also, the company wants to work with South African productions such as Gambit Film, Film Africa, and Quizzical Pictures to push the entertainment industry.

A study is showing, that after watching African content on TV, countries like Canada, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, and France are more inspired to travel to South Africa.

A study is showing, that after watching African content on TV, countries like Canada, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, and France are more inspired to travel to South Africa.

South African shows and movies are more popular than ever. If you want to explore their culture, have a look at Netflix. You will find a variety of entertainment. However, the entertainment industry in South Africa is a big thing and is expanding more and more.

Popular South African series

African storytelling nowadays is more modern, including real stories, visual arts, music, and fashion. Thanks to Netflix, the entertainment industry in South Africa gets more into the spotlight. Before, the focus was more on European, American, and Asian content. However, the streaming platform decided to include South Africa as well. Here are the most popular shows.

Queen Sono

Queen Sono is a Netflix Original. It is a crime series with lots of drama, which was produced in 2020. Critics extoll the series, because of the performance, production, cinematography, and storyline. The first season contains six episodes. The TV show is about an African spy called Pearl Thusi, who is known for her unconventional methods in the job. She does not care if her boss likes it or not. She must deal with struggles from her past and crime in the city. The main character is complex and has a private life. So, viewers get more insight into the life of a spy. The show wants to continue with a second season.

Blood & Water

The TV show Blood & Water is also a Netflix Original. It is about a girl and her missing sister. The series contains topics such as school life, family, puzzles, and secrets. Not based on a true story, but on daily events in South Africa. Also, the characters look like the people from the actual cases back in the day. The second season is known for its cliffhangers at the end of the last episode. They were shocking and viewers cannot wait for the third season. Netflix has not reviewed another one yet. There is also no cancellation. There is a possibility that there will be the next season.

Castle and Castle

Castle and Castle are a drama show that aired in 2018 and can be streamed on Netflix. It is about a couple that owns a law firm. The show is experimenting with different elements of the show, like marriage, career, and success. The storyline features trust, betrayal, and love with ups and downs. Season two of the show is reviewed as sexy, with high drama and unexpected turns and twists.

Wild at Heart

Wild at heart is a TV show, that takes place in South America. Back on the safari, Danny and Alice are fellow vets, who are in love. Will Danny have the guts to commit to Alice? In the series, the couple goes through many challenges like working together, decisions, and the future. Alice’s brother works together with her too. There is tension and rivalry between these two. Her relationship with her brother is not the best, but can he be trusted? We have created an article about it here at seenit.co.uk.

Young, famous, and African

A while ago, Netflix has released the show Young, famous, an African. The first season aired, and viewers cannot wait for a second season. It is a drama series, which takes place in Johannesburg and is about rich Africans. Some groups are strangers, and some of them are friends. They all spend time together, in different surroundings. Like the show “Love and Hip Hop” the group introduces their life to the audience. It is about the high society, including fancy clothes and five-course meals.