Speed is getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray release

Disney is releasing Speed on 4K Blu-ray on May 17th, giving fans a chance to relive all the high-speed bus action in Ultra High Definition.

Jan de Bont’s 1994 feature film directorial debut stars Keanu Reeves as L.A.P.D. SWAT team specialist Jack Traven who is sent to diffuse a bomb planted on a city bus by Dennis Hopper’s Howard Payne.

But until he does, passenger Annie Porter – played by Sandra Bullock in her breakthrough role – must keep the bus speeding through the streets of Los Angeles at more than 50 miles per hour – or the bomb will explode.

Bonus Features:

Commentaries from Director Jon de Bont and from Writer Graham Yost and Producer Mark Gordon

Trivia track

High-definition trailers

